Mumbai: A day after the most viral frame featuring three superstars from Bollywood, cricket and music took the internet by storm, another unseen photo has now grabbed attention online. This time, it features former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and Salman Khan’s during a relaxed outing at the actor’s serene and luxurious Panvel farmhouse.

In the newly surfaced image, Dhoni and Salman Khan are seen standing beside a mud-splattered tractor at the Panvel farm, soaked in rain and earth, far removed from the glitz and glamour they are usually associated with. Set against lush green fields and wet farmland, the picture reflects a raw, grounded side of the stars that fans rarely get to see.

These throwback photos have resurfaced after Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared them on Instagram ahead of the actor’s birthday, instantly setting social media abuzz. While the exact timeline of the images remains unclear, they are believed to have been taken during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

More about Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse has long been known as a hotspot for close-knit gatherings and quiet retreats. Spread across nearly 150 acres, Arpita Farms is a luxurious nature haven named after his sister. Valued at approximately Rs 80 crore, the farmhouse blends rustic charm with modern amenities such as a swimming pool, gym and horse stables, and has served as a personal sanctuary for Salman and his family, especially during lockdowns, reflecting his love for nature, family and life away from the city’s chaos.