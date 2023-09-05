New pics of Rubina Dilaik’s baby bump go viral

Mumbai: Speculation about the pregnancy of popular television actress Rubina Dilaik have been doing rounds for while now. Even though Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, haven’t said anything about it, keen fans have noticed her growing baby bump during recent public appearances.

Rubina’s subtle clues from a vlog

While neither Rubina nor Abhinav have officially addressed the pregnancy rumours, a recent video from the actress provides an important hint. Rubina Dilaik published a vlog about her solo trip to the United States.

In one segment, as she prepared for her flight, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice her little grown baby bump, which she discreetly concealed with her hand. However, while boarding the flight and putting her bags in the upper cabin, her baby bump was clearly visible.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation

Rubina’s pregnancy has left her fans excited and waiting for an official announcement. It appears that the couple chose to reveal their happy news in a subtle and personal way. As speculation continues, fans wait for the moment when Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reveal their pregnancy to the world.

The couple had tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Shimla on June 21, 2018.