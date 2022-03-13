New UP Assembly has 51% MLAs with criminal cases: ADR

Lucknow: Out of the 403 newly elected legislators in Uttar Pradesh, 205 (nearly 51 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Of these 143 (36 per cent) MLAs have made the declarations in their affidavits.

According to an analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 158 (39 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc.

There are five winning candidates who have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Winning candidates with cases related to attempt to murder are 29 while six winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women – one of whom has a case related to rape.

According to ADR analysis, there are 111 (44 per cent) out of 255 winning candidates from the BJP who have criminal antecedents, 71 out of 111 winning candidates are from SP, 7 out of 8 winning candidates from RLD, 4 out of 6 winning candidates from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, 4 out of 6 winning candidates from Nishad Part, 3 out of 12 winning candidates from Apna Dal, 2 from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, 2 from Congress and 1 from the BSP.

Nearly 233 out of 255 newly elected legislators from the BJP, 100 out of 111 from SP, 9 out of 12 from Apna Dal, 7 out of 8 from RLD, 6 from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, 6 from Nishad party, 2 from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, 2 from INC and 1 BSP winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.