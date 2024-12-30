New Year 2025 holiday: Abu Dhabi, Dubai announces free parking

The authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai has announced free public parking on New Year’s Day holiday on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The announcement was made by Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Dubai

In Dubai, all public parking areas will be free of charge (except for multi-storey parking.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is offering free surface parking and free parking at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot during holidays.

Paid parking will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Abu Dhabi Mobility urges drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and traffic-distracting behaviors, and to park properly in designated spaces, excluding residential spaces from 9 pm to 8 am.

On Friday, December 20, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for all public sector and private sector employees in the country.