New Year 2025: UAE announces holiday for private sector

The announcement is in line with the UAE Cabinet's decision on approved official holidays for both public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Wednesday, January 1, will be an official holiday for all private sector employees on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

“We wish you all a year full of happiness and success,” it said in a statement on Friday, December 20.

Earlier on Friday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also announced that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees in the country.

