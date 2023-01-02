New Year’s Day: UAE welcomes first babies of 2023

Abu Dhabi: As the clock struck 12 and the calendar slid to 2023, some families across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were busy welcoming newborns.

Doctors and nurses celebrated the births by exchanging sweets and wishes with the family, as the country welcomed the New Year.

Baby girl Hana was born at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, to an Egyptian couple, Asmaa Mamdouh Elsayed Ahmed and Eid Ahmed Mahmoud Hassane, according to a press release.

The couple welcomed their third child exactly at 12 am on New Year’s Day.

The baby girl, weighing 3.220 kg, was delivered by Dr Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology & HOD, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Eid Ahmed Mahmoud Hassane and Dr Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of the department. Photo: Zawya

At Thumbay University hospital in Ajman, Indian couple Kashmiri Mallick Ashraf and Asfar Imam celebrated the birth of their baby girl— Irha Fatima at 12:03 am on January 1, 2023, Gulf News reported.

As per a report by The National News, at Prime Hospital in Dubai, Indian residents in the UAE Navodita Mathur and Anshuman Chaturvedi, also celebrated the birth of their baby girl.

At the capital’s Burjeel Medical City, four babies were born just around 12 am on January 1.

At 12:08 am, baby girl Sayeda Farishta Siddique was born to Bangladeshi couple Rahela Sultana and Mohamed Fazlul Siddique.

Emirati couple Shaikha Abd Al Rahman and Hamad Hassan Al Marri were elated with the birth of their son Hassan at Burjeel Medical City at 3:30 am.

Emirati parents Mohammed Aldhaheri and Maitha Rashed were happy to welcome their second child Muaded Aldhaheri at the NMC Speciality Hospital in Al Ain.

Emirati Parents Aysha Alketbi and Saif Alqmzi were also pleased at the birth of their first child Hamdan Saif Alqmzi.