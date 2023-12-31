New Year’s Eve 2024: Dubai announces free bus rides to and from Burj Khalifa area

Free transportation will be available to and from metro stations and taxi stops to the celebration area near Burj Khalifa.

Published: 31st December 2023
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free bus rides to passengers traveling to and from the Burj Khalifa area on New Year’s Eve 2024.

This step aligns with the RTA’s objective to ensure the comfort and happiness of passengers during celebratory occasions, a press release said.

On Saturday, December 30, Dubai Health authorities readied a fully equipped field hospital in downtown Burj Khalifa for immediate medical support during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

