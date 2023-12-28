Dubai Metro, Tram to run for 40 hours for New Year’s Eve celebrations

As the year 2023 draws to an end and a new one— 2024 approaches, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the public transportation timings for New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations.

From Sunday, December 31, Dubai Metro and Tram will run non-stop for 40 hours.

Timings

Dubai Metro— starting from 8 am on December 31 until midnight on Monday, January 1

Dubai Tram— starting from 9 am on December 31 until 1 am on January 2

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will close at 5 pm.

The celebrations will be made more enjoyable by providing free public buses and additional parking.

900 additional parking spaces will be made available outside the event area.

Abdullah Al Ali, Executive Director of Traffic and Roads at the RTA said 230 public buses will be made available to commuters at no cost.

Also Read Sharjah bans New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in solidarity with Gaza

Road closures

Major emirate areas will experience road closures for New Year’s Eve celebrations surrounding Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4 pm on December 31, and those with reservations are advised to arrive before that time.

The lower financial centre road will be closed from 4 pm.

The upper financial centre road is scheduled to be closed at 8 pm.

Al Asayel Street, from Oud Metha Road towards Burj Khalifa, will close at 4 as an emergency route and bus layby.

The future street between Za’abeel 2 Street and Al Meydan Street will close at 4 pm.

The comprehensive traffic management plan for 2024 New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. #MyDubaiNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/2TnscjyPLk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 27, 2023

Dubai’s comprehensive plan for NYE celebrations

The Dubai force will deploy 10,000 officers at 32 firework display sites, including Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Hatta.

Around 950 civil defence officers and 178 ambulances will be on standby for the evening.

Dubai Police have set up temporary toilets and food trucks to enhance the visitor experience and cater to families.

Also Read Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2024 seven times

Dubai Civil Defence plans to deploy over 947 firefighters and over 106 modern vehicles and logistical support teams to celebrate various events.

Dubai will have 178 ambulances, four boats, 556 paramedics, and 35 supervisors on standby for 46 events across the city.