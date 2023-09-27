New York judge finds Trump liable for fraud

Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th September 2023 7:29 am IST
Georgia election meddling case: Trump expected to surrender next week
Former US President Donald Trump

New York: A New York judge has ruled former US President Donald Trump and his sons liable for fraud, saying they provided false financial statements for nearly a decade.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Judge Arthur Engoron found that the former President and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

He ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

In the lawsuit, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Trump, three of his children and his companies submitted “grossly inflated” numbers to banks and insurers. She is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York state.

Engoron is expected to hold a non-jury trial starting October 2 before deciding on the claims and any punishments he may impose.

Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong, and his lawyers had asked the New York judge to throw out the case ahead of the trial.

The ruling by the judge is a setback for Trump, who is a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th September 2023 7:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button