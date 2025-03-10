New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to visit India

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to India next week, visiting New Delhi and Mumbai.

Luxon will be accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand Prime Minister has ever travelled with, comprising senior New Zealand business leaders, a community delegation of prominent Kiwi Indians, representatives from across Parliament, and the Ministers for Tourism and Hospitality, Trade and Investment, and Ethnic Communities: Hons Louise Upston, Todd McClay and Mark Mitchell.

“Since coming into office, I have signalled that strengthening our relationship with India is a key priority for my Government,” Luxon says.

“We’ve already made incredible progress over the last year as we invest in building a broad-based, sustainable relationship with India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, and the place from which six per cent of New Zealand’s population claim their heritage. I hope my visit will further strengthen the close links between us.”

While in India, Luxon will meet with Prime Minister Modi to explore areas of cooperation, deepen political and security ties and strengthen the economic relationship.

“India is an important power in the Indo-Pacific and I will discuss with Prime Minister Modi what more we can do together to maintain peace and prosperity in our region.”

India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is expected to become the third largest. Luxon says travelling with a senior business delegation will help increase trade and business opportunities and promote New Zealand as an investment destination.

“The large and growing Indian diaspora make significant contributions to New Zealand. I am pleased to be travelling with a first-of-its-kind community delegation, to highlight the importance of the people to people links we share, and to profile the best and brightest among Kiwi-Indians.”

Luxon will give the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier defence and security dialogue. He will also travel to Mumbai to meet with senior business leaders.

“New Zealand’s relationship with India is more important than ever at this time of geopolitical uncertainty. I am confident my visit will achieve a step change in our engagement, as we continue to strengthen our mutual security and prosperity,” Luxon says.

Luxon and the delegation will depart New Zealand on 15 March.