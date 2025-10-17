New Zealand reimposes UN sanctions on Iran

Auckland: New Zealand is reimposing sanctions on Iran, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced.

“This reimposition of UN-mandated sanctions reflects the international community’s deep concerns about Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity,” Peters says.

“New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source. We strongly encourage Iran to re-engage in negotiations and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The United Nations Sanctions (Iran) Regulations 2025, which take effect on 18 October, are being imposed as a result of Iran not complying with the terms of the internationally recognised Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015.

The Regulations introduce a range of restrictions including an asset freeze and travel bans for sanctioned persons, import and export bans on certain nuclear and military goods, and a duty on New Zealanders to exercise vigilance in dealings with Iran.

New Zealand will also be introducing a compulsory registration scheme for New Zealanders who intend to do business with Iran, which comes into effect on 1 February 2026.

“The business registration scheme is designed to ensure that legitimate trade with Iran can continue, but that the necessary degree of vigilance is being exercised,” Peters says.