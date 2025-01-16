New Zealand welcomes Israel-Hamas deal

'The terms of the deal must now be implemented fully', says Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Photo of Syed Mujeeb Syed Mujeeb|   Published: 16th January 2025 10:03 am IST
New Zealand's filled jobs up 1.1%: Statistics
New Zealand Flag (Representative Image)

Auckland: Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said that New Zealand welcomes the deal to end hostilities in Gaza.

He said, “over the past 15 months, this conflict has caused incomprehensible human suffering. We acknowledge the efforts of all those involved in the negotiations to bring an end to the misery, particularly the US, Qatar and Egypt”.

“The terms of the deal must now be implemented fully. The protection of civilians and the release of hostages must be at the forefront of the effort”, he stressed.

“There now needs to be a massive, rapid, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza”, he added.

He further mentioned, “To achieve a durable and lasting peace, we call on the parties to take meaningful steps towards a two-state solution. Political will is the key to ensuring history does not repeat itself”.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mujeeb Syed Mujeeb|   Published: 16th January 2025 10:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button