New Zealand welcomes Israel-Hamas deal

Auckland: Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said that New Zealand welcomes the deal to end hostilities in Gaza.

He said, “over the past 15 months, this conflict has caused incomprehensible human suffering. We acknowledge the efforts of all those involved in the negotiations to bring an end to the misery, particularly the US, Qatar and Egypt”.

“The terms of the deal must now be implemented fully. The protection of civilians and the release of hostages must be at the forefront of the effort”, he stressed.

“There now needs to be a massive, rapid, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza”, he added.

He further mentioned, “To achieve a durable and lasting peace, we call on the parties to take meaningful steps towards a two-state solution. Political will is the key to ensuring history does not repeat itself”.