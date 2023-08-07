Newborn dies after woman faints, falls on him at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newborn boy died at Niloufer Hospital on Sunday, after a woman who was an attendant of another patient suffered giddiness and accidentally fell on him.

According to the police, M Pushpamma gave birth to a baby boy, weighing 1.3 kg two days ago at the Parigi Government Hospital, in Vikarabad.

Since the infant was underweight, he was brought to Hyderabad for better treatment at Niloufer Hospital.

The baby was being treated in the outpatient ward. On Sunday, he was initially kept in a cradle but his mother took him out to feed him.

As the doctor was about to arrive at the ward for examination, the mother kept the baby aside on the floor to get her medical files in place.

Meanwhile, an attendant of another parent admitted to the same ward, suddenly felt giddy, lost control of her body and fell on the baby.

The infant suffered injuries and lost consciousness following which doctors rushed to him but could not save him.

The baby was declared dead after examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the infant’s parents, the police registered a case under Section 304A (negligence causing death) of the IPC against the attendant women.