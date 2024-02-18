Newborn girl goes missing from Karimnagar health center

CCTV footage of a women holding the toddler

Hyderabad: A three-day-old baby girl disappeared from a Mata Shishu Rakshakan center in Karimnagar on Sunday, February 18. 

Nirmala, a resident of Bavupet in Kothapalli mandal, had visited the hospital for delivery and gave birth to a baby girl three days ago. Her husband, Manoj Ram, left the hospital briefly on Sunday morning, leaving a relative with the newborn. Upon his return, he discovered that the baby was missing. Manoj Ram promptly filed a complaint with the police.

CCTV footage from the hospital shows a woman holding a toddler leaving the hospital. Police are investigating the case.

