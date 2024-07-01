Newcastle United sign Lewis Hall on long-term contract from Chelsea

Newcastle: Newcastle United have announced the signing of young versatile full-back Lewis Hall on a long-term contract from West London club Chelsea. The Chelsea Academy graduate moved to the Toons on a loan move in the 2023/24 season following which Newcastle were obligated to sign him for a fee reported to be 28 million Euros.

“I am extremely proud to be able to build on last season and continue my journey at Newcastle United. The fans, the manager and his staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club have made me feel so welcome that I want to repay the faith they’ve shown in me.”

“When you pull on the black and white shirt, there is no feeling like it, and playing in front of the best supporters in the country is extra special for me being a Toon fan. I gained a lot of experience last season, and with the squad we have, we’ll be looking to push on even further this season. I can’t wait to get started,” said Lewis Hall

The 19-year-old full-back has signed a long-term contract at St. James’ Park after impressing in his 22 appearances for the Magpies during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring twice. A boyhood Magpies supporter, the England Under-21 international made his debut in Newcastle United’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United in September 2023

“Lewis was a very good addition to our squad last season and we have been delighted with his progress and his contribution to the team. I’m very pleased to continue working with him. As well as being a talented player, he has a great attitude towards the game and to his own development and I’m excited for this next part of his journey in a Newcastle United shirt,” added Head Coach Eddie Howe.