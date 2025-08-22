Hyderabad’s food and lifestyle map is glowing brighter than ever. From Tollywood icons to cricket stars, celebrities are not just entertaining us on screens and stadiums they’re also inviting us to taste their world. Some ventures have been around for years, while others are brand new and already creating buzz.

From fine-dining restaurants and trendy cafes to lifestyle hubs that blend food with fashion, these star-owned spaces are adding glamour and flavor to the city’s culinary scene. Explore these shiny celebrity ventures with Siasat.com and discover what makes them the talk of Hyderabad.

New celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad (2024–2025)

1. Mohammed Siraj’s Joharfa (June 2025)

Mohammed Siraj opened Joharfa in Banjara Hills on June 24, 2025. With plush interiors and golden lighting, the fine-dining spot serves Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines. Highlights include Hyderabadi biryani, kebabs, haleem, and fusion dishes like chicken-tikka sliders. Prices are premium, but the ambience and flavors make it a true tribute to Hyderabad.

2. Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune (May 2024)

Virat Kohli brought his One8 Commune to HITEC City in May 2024. Known for playful twists on local flavors, the menu features Bamboo Biryani, Soya Haleem, Mushroom “Googly” Dimsums, and fusion bhutta, paired with inventive cocktails like “Take Notes” and “Packs a Punch.” A hit with Hyderabad’s young crowd, it’s equal parts sporty and stylish.

3. Ambati Rayudu’s Barracks & Anteroom (Late 2024)

Ambati Rayudu’s three-level military-themed restaurant in Sainikpuri blends bold decor with hearty food. Opened in late 2024, Barracks isn’t just about dining, it’s an experience where storytelling meets the plate.

4. Rana Daggubati’s Broadway (2024–25)

Rana Daggubati’s Broadway in Banjara Hills, launched in late 2024, is a 25,000 sq. ft. lifestyle hub combining fashion, wellness, beauty, and food. Its cafe Food Stories, opened January 2025, serves artisanal bites, gourmet treats, and premium coffee in a sleek, Instagram-ready setting part hangout, part marketplace.

Celebrity-owned spots from earlier years

5. Allu Arjun’s Buffalo Wild Wings

A sports bar in Jubilee Hills famous for match screenings and wings.

6. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s AN Restaurants

Elegant Banjara Hills venue blending Indian and Asian cuisines.

7. Nagarjuna’s N Grill & N Asian

Early celebrity-owned landmarks serving continental and Asian fare.

8. Rana Daggubati’s Sanctuary

His renovated childhood home in Film Nagar, now a cozy spot for global small plates.

9. Anand Deverakonda’s Good Vibes Only Cafe

A Khajaguda cafe with burgers, pasta, Turkish eggs, and a sustainable ethos.

10. Naga Chaitanya’s Shoyu & Scuzi

Shoyu offers pan-Asian dishes via cloud kitchen, while Scuzi serves European comfort food.

11. Sharwanand’s Beenz & Shashank’s Maya Bazar

Beenz serves Telugu snacks; Maya Bazar delivers Mughlai favorites in a film-themed setting.

12. Sundeep Kishan’s Vivaha Bhojanambu

A Secunderabad eatery that celebrates authentic Telugu meals.

Why Hyderabad Loves Them

These ventures are more than restaurants, they’re experiences. Each mirrors its celebrity owner’s personality: Kohli’s energy, Siraj’s rooted pride, Rayudu’s military inspiration, Rana’s modern lifestyle twist, or Allu Arjun’s fun-filled vibe.

With new launches in 2024 and 2025, Hyderabadis have more star-backed destinations than ever to dine, shop, and unwind. The city’s culinary map isn’t just flavorful, it’s glamorous.