Newly married Aditi Rao, Siddharth’s joint net worth, salaries

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially become husband and wife, marking the beginning of their new chapter with a beautiful wedding celebration. The couple took to Instagram to share glimpses from their special day, featuring stunning images of the bride and groom in traditional attire.

Their heartfelt caption read, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

The wedding took place at a historic 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, a location of great personal significance for Aditi’s family.

But do you know how rich they are? Let’s find out.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth’s Net Worth

In terms of their professional lives, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are prominent figures in the Indian film industry with impressive net worths. Aditi, whose family hails from Hyderabad nobility, has an estimated net worth of between Rs 60 and 65 crore. Siddharth’s net worth is approximately Rs 70 crore. Combined, their net worth stands between Rs 130 and 135 crore.

How Much Do They Charge Per Film?

Regarding their per-movie earnings, Aditi Rao Hydari typically commands Rs 1 crore for a film or web series. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, for which she earned between Rs 1 and 1.5 crore. Her next project is the silent film Gandhi Talks, where she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

Siddharth, on the other hand, charges Rs 4 crore per film. He recently starred alongside Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, earning Rs 4 crore for the role. Siddharth will next be seen in Indian 3.

The couple first met and fell in love while working on the film Maha Samudram. They announced their engagement in March 2024. We extend our warmest wishes to the newlyweds for a joyful and fulfilling married life!