Newly purchased Mahindra Thar plunges down showroom’s first floor in Delhi

In an unfortunate incident which occurred in Delhi’s Nirman Vihar, a woman accidentally drove her newly purchased Mahindra Thar off the first floor of a showroom while trying to complete a ritual.

The incident took place on Monday, September 8, when a 29-year-old woman identified as Maani Pawar was trying to perform a customary ritual of squeezing a lemon under the car’s tire before taking it out on the road.

The car crashed through the glass facade and fell about 15 feet onto the footpath down below. “It was her birthday, and they had booked the car a week ago. Her priest told her not to take the car home on that day as it was not an auspicious day. However, she insisted and wanted to take it out to drive,” Kapil, a local, said.

When the priest asked to squeeze the lemon for good luck. She ended up pressing the accelerator, and the car took a huge plunge onto the pavement. At the time of the incident, Maani, her husband and a showroom employee, Vikas, were seated inside.

The car also damaged the priest’s motorcycle parked on the footpath.

“Thank god, no one was seriously hurt. The woman was traumatised and we pulled her out immediately,” Virendra, a guard at a nearby jewellery store, said.

A video of the aftermath has surfaced on the internet showing the overturned car with shattered glass around it.

The report further states that the airbags of the car deployed immediately, and the victims were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

(With PTI inputs)