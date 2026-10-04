Newly-wed woman accuses husband of assault over dowry

Kollam: A newly-wed woman has accused her husband of physically assaulting her several times in Saudi Arabia where he works and in Keralam over dowry, police said on Sunday, October 4.

Chavara police said that a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence has been registered against the husband and his parents on the woman’s complaint.

The couple got married in July this year and within weeks of the wedding, her in-laws started harassing her over the dowry, saying that it was less, the woman told reporters here.

Also Read Newly married woman dies in road accident in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

She said that her husband later took her to Saudi Arabia where he worked and while there, he allegedly brutally assaulted her using a pressure cooker, laptop charger and mop rod and even kicked her.

The woman showed the injuries all over her body and claimed that her husband was always angry if she spoke to anyone else.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act and investigation is on.