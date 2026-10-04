Newly-wed woman accuses husband of assault over dowry

Couple got married in July this year and within weeks of the wedding her in-laws started harassing her over the dowry.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational photo of bride.
Representational image

Kollam: A newly-wed woman has accused her husband of physically assaulting her several times in Saudi Arabia where he works and in Keralam over dowry, police said on Sunday, October 4.

Chavara police said that a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence has been registered against the husband and his parents on the woman’s complaint.

The couple got married in July this year and within weeks of the wedding, her in-laws started harassing her over the dowry, saying that it was less, the woman told reporters here.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

She said that her husband later took her to Saudi Arabia where he worked and while there, he allegedly brutally assaulted her using a pressure cooker, laptop charger and mop rod and even kicked her.

The woman showed the injuries all over her body and claimed that her husband was always angry if she spoke to anyone else.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act and investigation is on.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button