News website Vikatan ‘blocked’ after row over cartoon on PM Modi

Following protests from the Tamil Nadu BJP regarding a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chained hands, Vikatan, a legacy media group in Tamil Nadu, reported that its website was “blocked” on Saturday night.

The cartoon in question seemingly alluded to Modi’s silence on the issue of US authorities handcuffing and deporting illegal immigrants back to India during his meeting with then-US President Donald Trump4.

Despite the website remaining accessible to some users both within and outside India on certain browsers and phones, BJP leaders shared images indicating the website was inaccessible.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we have submitted two separate representations today: one to the Chairperson of the Press Council of India and another to our Hon MoS Thiru @Murugan_MoS avl, seeking prompt action against Vikatan magazine for being a mouthpiece of the DMK and for… pic.twitter.com/1PZjr9CClC — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 15, 2025

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the alleged ban, Vikatan released a statement late Saturday night, affirming its century-long commitment to freedom of expression.

We will stand strong in defense of freedom of expression… #VikatanForFreedomOfExpression pic.twitter.com/VtBMBD1t2Y — விகடன் (@vikatan) February 16, 2025

The statement read, “We have always operated with the principle of upholding free speech and will continue to do so. We are still trying to ascertain the reasons behind the blocking of our website and are in the process of taking up this matter with the ministry”.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the central government regarding the blocking of the Vikatan website.