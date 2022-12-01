Next female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 is..

Mumbai: Viewers will be witnessing another surprising elimination in Bigg Boss 16 tomorrow. Among the 7 nominated contestants — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary — one unlucky contestant will be walking out of the home.
As per the exclusive source, Sumbul is likely to get eliminated this week considering her contribution to the show. We hear that despite getting low votes, makers might retain Sajid Khan and evict Sumbul. The majority of viewers also think that the 19-year-old is not mature enough to handle things inside Bigg Boss 16 and it’s too early for her to do such shows. It is also being said that there will be a double elimination announcement as the show witnessed no eviction last week.
However, we will get the official confirmation only in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Contestants who got eliminated from BB 16 so far are — Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De.
