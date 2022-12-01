Next female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 is..

Mumbai: Viewers will be witnessing another surprising elimination in Bigg Boss 16 tomorrow. Among the 7 nominated contestants — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary — one unlucky contestant will be walking out of the home.

As per the exclusive source, Sumbul is likely to get eliminated this week considering her contribution to the show. We hear that despite getting low votes, makers might retain Sajid Khan and evict Sumbul. The majority of viewers also think that the 19-year-old is not mature enough to handle things inside Bigg Boss 16 and it’s too early for her to do such shows. It is also being said that there will be a double elimination announcement as the show witnessed no eviction last week.

I feel Sumbul will be eliminated this week. Channel won't evict Sajid how much ever i want that guy to be gone. Sumbul isn't playing any game and she appears the weakest among other HM #bb16 #BiggBoss16 — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) November 30, 2022

Makers are planning to eliminate Sumbul this weekend



I really thought big boss was show where people are kept on audience votes & not on the content



But big boss is playing its own game #SumbulTouqeerkhan #BB16 — CASPIAN | TEAM REALITY (@thecaspiansk) November 30, 2022

Par kya biggboss sajid ko evict karenge?

Ye log gharwalon ko bol sakte hai aap contribution ke hisab se eviction karo

Aur sab sumbul ka hi naam lenge phir — lol🤡 (@uttarakhandi20) December 1, 2022

However, we will get the official confirmation only in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Contestants who got eliminated from BB 16 so far are — Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De.

