Neymar arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Al Hilal unveiling

Riyadh: Brazilian football superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, to a hero’s welcome late on Friday, August 18, ahead of the unveiling ceremony as an Al-Hilal player.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia,” Neymar said in a message to his fans shortly after he landed.

In videos posted on social media platforms, Neymar is seen walking through the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh wearing an Al Hilal scarf.

He later signs autographs and takes selfies with fans.

The Brazilian historical magician has arrived 🤩

Welcome home 🏡 #AlHilal 💙@neymarjr 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/XmtPRpOGPw — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 18, 2023

Thirty-one-year-old Neymar will be unveiled in front of Al Hilal fans at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday at the match against Al Fayha at 11:30 pm IST.

On Tuesday, August 15, former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a two-year deal reported to be about 98.24 million dollars (Rs 8,16,93,43,680).

He has become the latest high-profile addition to the booming Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Saudi football has witnessed tremendous changes recently, with the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks of Al-Nassr Club, the French duo Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante to Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club, and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahly Jeddah.