NGT asks panel to look into auto repair shop near Delhi school

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint committee to look into a complaint regarding the functioning of an unauthorised vehicle repairing shop in the vicinity of a private school in the national capital which is allegedly causing air and noise pollution and a safety hazard for children.

The plea filed by applicant Arvind Kumar said the auto repair shop in the vicinity of Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden extension, New Delhi, is in violation of environmental norms.

The NGT bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into the grievance and take remedial action in accordance with the law.

The DPCC will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the bench said in an order dated January 25.

The joint Committee may meet within two weeks and undertake a site visit and look into the grievance, it said.

Factual and action taken report may be furnished within 3 months by email, the bench directed to the committee.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

A copy of this order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the DPCC, DCP (West) and SDMC by e-mail for compliance, the order stated.