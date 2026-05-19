NHAI work damages key Hyderabad water pipeline, supply to affect many areas

Hyderabad: A major water supply pipeline serving Hyderabad was damaged during National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) road-widening works, prompting emergency repairs and a surprise inspection by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday, May 19.

The damaged pipeline, a 1,500mm diameter pumping main running from Patancheru to Haider Nagar under the Manjira Phase-2 project, was broken during NHAI road expansion works. Jalmandali officials launched emergency repairs immediately after the breach was detected.

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During his inspection, Ashok Reddy reviewed the progress of repair works with officials and directed the Operations and Maintenance and Transmission divisions to work in close coordination. He ordered that repairs be completed at the earliest and water supply restored in a phased manner once work is done.

Residents in the following areas are advised to use water sparingly until supply is restored – RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyothinagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda and Miyapur (Division 17); Biramguda, Ameenpur and Bhagyanagar Colony (Division 22); KPHB Colony, Kukatpally and Pragathi Nagar (Division 9) and Erragadda, SR Nagar and Ameerpet (Division 6).