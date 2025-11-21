NHM employees continue to protest over unpaid salaries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: National Health Mission (NHM) employees continued to demand salaries as the protest over unpaid dues entered the second day on Friday, November 21.

The protest was held at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office at Koti in Hyderabad. The NHM employees said that they haven’t received salaries for the past three months. One of the protestors said, “I have come from Hanamkonda. We are here to demand salaries. It is our right to get the salaries.”

He added that the protestors are asking for their salaries and not for any benefits. Some other protestors said that they are unable to pay their children’s school fee. “The children are being sent away from schools, this is affecting them mentally.” the protestors said.

Also Read Video: Tension at Koti as NHM employees protest delayed salaries

Some other employees added that if they aren’t paid even now, they will be forced to live on the roads. The protestors said that some of the NHM employees are in a dire situation, lacking basic facilities like food. Some of the employees had to work as porters to earn money.

National Health Mission (NHM) employees continued to demand salaries as the protest over unpaid dues entered the second day on Friday, November 21.



The protest was held at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office at Koti in Hyderabad. The NHM employees said that they… pic.twitter.com/t0U8hg5d6T — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 21, 2025

The protestors alleged that no new job notifications have been issued by the Congress government, adding that exams were conducted for jobs notified during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)government.