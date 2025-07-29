NHRC discusses state efforts on human rights issues with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: In a significant move to assess the human rights landscape in Telangana, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, July 29, held a high-level meeting with top state officials at the Dr MCR HRD Institute, Jubilee Hills, as part of its two-day camp sitting in Hyderabad.

The session focused on key issues ranging from women’s safety and LGBTQIA+ rights to child welfare, forest rights, and access to education.

The meeting was chaired by NHRC Chairperson, Justice V Ramasubramanian and was also attended by Chairperson of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, Justice Dr Shameem Akhtar.

The state delegation was led by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and comprised of senior officials from key departments, including Home, Women and Child Development, Education, Forest, Agriculture,

Finance, SC Development, and Police.

Additional DGP of the Women’s Safety Wing, Charu Sinha, presented a detailed account of measures undertaken to enhance women’s safety and protect LGBTQIA+ rights.

She highlighted the expansion of SHE Teams, the operation of Bharosa Centres, and the setting up of Maithri Clinics, along with efforts to employ transgender persons as traffic assistants and the provision of legal aid through Telangana State Legal Services Authority clinics.

Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, addressed concerns regarding crimes against children and malnutrition in the state.

She elaborated on schemes like Aarogya Lakshmi and Bala Amrutam, which provide nutritious meals to children and lactating mothers. She also emphasised the role of Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in ensuring government services and welfare programs effectively reach the people.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, C Suvarna, presented the state’s strategy on addressing the rise in man-animal conflict. She spoke on habitat fragmentation, encroachment issues, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, and deployment of CAMPA funds for ecological restoration.

Managing Director of SC Corporation, K Shitija, provided an overview of schemes focused on socio-economic empowerment of Scheduled Castes, including Rajiv Yuva Vikasam and other livelihood-based interventions.

Commissioner of School Education, Naveen Nicolas, detailed initiatives like free distribution of textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, facial recognition-based attendance, and special enrolment drives under Badibata as a part of the State’s efforts to improve access to primary education.

He also informed about plans to open new government schools in underserved areas to reduce dropouts and promote enrollment and continuity in schooling.

Director of Agriculture, B Gopi, highlighted key farmer welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, and crop loan waivers.

Also Read Retired SC justice V Ramasubramanian appointed as NHRC chairman

NHRC open hearing camp in Telangana

NHRC held a two-day open hearing and camp sitting at Dr MCR Human Resource Development Institute, Hyderabad, on July 28 and July 29 to hear complaints and cases pertaining to the state of Telangana.

The hearings were conducted by two Division Benches and a Full Bench, which heard selected cases of significant public importance, mostly comprising suo motu cases cognisance taken by the commission.

Senior officials from the Government of Telangana also assisted the Commission to ensure prompt responses and coordinated action on the matters raised.

The Commission issued specific directions to concerned authorities for expeditious redressal, and in cases where violations were established, the Commission also recommended and awarded monetary compensation to victims as deemed appropriate.

National Human Rights Commission

The NHRC was constituted under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and is vested with powers of a civil court, including summoning records, examining witnesses, recommending departmental action, and awarding monetary relief to victims.