NHRC flags over 50 CSEAM cases on Instagram

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has received complaints related to more than 50 cases of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on Instagram over the past week and has initiated action by issuing notices to several state police departments and Meta.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo shared the information on the social media platform X, stating that the Commission had received numerous complaints concerning the circulation of CSEAM on Instagram.

“Over the past week, complaints regarding more than 50 cases of CSEAM (Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material) on Instagram have been received,” Kanoongo said.

पिछले एक सप्ताह में इंस्टाग्राम पर CSEAM के 50 से अधिक मामलों की शिकायत आ चुकी हैं ।



प्राप्त जानकारी के आधार हमने पंजाब,दिल्ली,तेलंगाना ,महाराष्ट्र,ओडिशा,पश्चिम बंगाल,हरियाणा,बिहार के पुलिस प्रमुखों को नोटिस जारी कर FIR दर्ज करने और कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



हमने… https://t.co/xBCLUR1HEk — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) August 7, 2026

He added that, based on the information received, notices have been issued to the police chiefs of Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar. The notices direct the authorities to register FIRs and take appropriate legal action in the reported cases.

Also Read Instagram ran ads promoting child sexual abuse videos in India

Kanoongo further stated that the NHRC has also issued a notice to Meta, asking the company to review its practices and ensure compliance with Indian laws relating to child safety and online content regulation. The matter has also been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Along with his statement, Kanoongo shared a public awareness poster highlighting the need to combat online child sexual exploitation. The message stressed that preventing the circulation of abusive material involving children is a collective responsibility and urged citizens to report such content immediately.

The poster also emphasised that increased public awareness can help protect children and encouraged people to speak up, raise awareness and support efforts to prevent exploitation.

Kanoongo requested citizens to directly contact him at priyank.kanoongo@gov.in if police authorities fail to act on complaints related to such content.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, August 6, apologised for child sexual abuse material, deepfake content and operational failures on the company’s platforms after senior Meta executives met IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT Secretary S Krishnan and other top government officials, sources told NDTV.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NHRC issued summons to the Delhi Police Commissioner for failing to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within the stipulated time in a case concerning allegations that paid advertisements displayed on Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India and redirected users to Telegram channels where such content was allegedly being offered for sale.

A Bench presided over by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of media reports published by the BBC World Service alleging that advertisements carrying expressions such as “rape video” and “child video” were displayed on Instagram and continued to remain accessible despite being reported through the platform’s grievance mechanism.

The apex human rights body had, on July 8, issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, directing submission of an ATR within 15 days.

After no report was filed, the NHRC issued a reminder on July 29, granting a further seven days while warning that coercive powers could be invoked.

Observing that the requisite report was still not received despite the reminder, the NHRC, after considering the matter on Wednesday, took a “very serious view” and directed that summons be issued to the Delhi Police Commissioner.

It directed the Commissioner to appear in person before the Commission on September 7 at 11.30 a.m. at its office in Manav Adhikar Bhawan, New Delhi, along with the requisite report and an explanation for the delay in its submission.

However, the NHRC had clarified that the personal appearance would stand dispensed with if the required report is received on or before August 31.

“Take further notice that in case you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subject to the consequences of non-attendance laid down in Order 16 Rule 10 and Order 16 Rule 12 CPC,” the summons said.

According to the media reports taken cognisance of by the apex human rights body, paid advertisements displayed on Instagram allegedly used terms such as “rape video” and “child video” to redirect users to Telegram Messenger channels where CSAM was purportedly being sold.

Taking note of the allegations, the NHRC had observed that, if found to be true, they disclose “a matter of exceptional gravity involving the online sexual exploitation of children, dissemination and monetisation of Child Sexual Abuse Material, possible facilitation of organised criminal activity through digital platforms, and serious concerns regarding the efficacy of intermediary due diligence, algorithmic moderation and child safety mechanisms.”

It had also said that the allegations, prima facie, warranted examination under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and other statutory frameworks governing online child safety.

Referring to a Supreme Court decision, the NHRC had stressed that social media intermediaries are under a mandatory obligation to report offences under the POCSO Act to the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the local police, apart from reporting them to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Entrusting the matter to the Delhi Police for an expeditious enquiry, the apex human rights body had sought a comprehensive ATR detailing the preservation of electronic evidence, identification of victims and perpetrators, compliance by Meta and other intermediaries with statutory reporting obligations under Sections 19 and 20 of the POCSO Act, registration of criminal cases wherever warranted, tracing of the financial trail behind the advertisements, and measures undertaken to rescue, rehabilitate and protect child victims.

The NHRC had further directed the Delhi Police to examine whether Meta Platforms Inc., its responsible officers and other intermediaries had complied with their mandatory reporting obligations under the POCSO Act and, if any failure was found, to initiate appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with law.