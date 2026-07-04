NHRC issues notice to Karnataka over Bengaluru creche case

New Delhi: The NHRC on Friday, July 3, said it has issued a notice to the Karnataka government and the state’s police chief over reports that some toddlers were allegedly treated inhumanely by nannies at a creche operating on an IT company’s premises in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the incident came to light after a child helpline official received videos depicting “cruelty towards toddlers”, related to professionals working at the campus who leave their children at the facility while on duty, it said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about “some toddlers being treated inhumanely by the nannies at a creche operating on the premises of an IT company in Bengaluru”.

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The Commission has observed that the content of the news reports, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the Karnataka chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on July 2, the video purportedly showed the nannies placing the toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locking them inside the toilets to silence them, forcing them to sit on Western-style commodes and threatening them to remain silent whenever they cried.

The creche has been temporarily closed as a precaution, the statement said.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost his eyesight due to alleged medical negligence at the Banda Civil Hospital in the Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of a cold and redness in his eyes. The doctors allegedly administered nasal drops into his eyes, following which he developed an infection that resulted in the loss of vision, it said.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks, the statement said.