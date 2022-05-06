NHRC issues notice to Telangana over Hyderabad ‘honour killing’

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the murder of a 25-year-old man by his wife’s brother and another person in Hyderabad in a suspected “honour killing”.

It has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit report whether the state government has any policy to prevent such incidents of “honour killing” in cases of inter-caste or inter-religion marriage.

The DGP has been asked to inform the present status of the investigation in the case, steps taken to safeguard the wife of the victim and his family members along with any relief granted by the state government to them.

“The Commission would also like to know whether there were any lapses on the part of the police authorities in this case if so, what action has been taken against the guilty,” the NHRC said in a statement.

“Police has reportedly stated that the brother of the girl was opposed to her inter-faith marriage and warned against it. The couple, as mentioned in the news report, were classmates in the school and college and were in love for more than 5 years even as the family of the girl was against the relationship,” it noted.