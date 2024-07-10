NHs, flyovers bummer for Hyderabad airport metro plans

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government finalises plans for the Hyderabad Airport metro, a hurdle to overcome would be the existing and under-construction flyovers an inspection for which was carried out by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) managing director N V S Reddy on Wednesday, July 10.

Reddy, along with engineering experts, inspected the Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase-II corridors, as well as the Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line. They discussed the challenges of building the Hyderabad Airport Metro in these stretches during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

The team has decided to extend the seven-kilometre LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro corridor from the LB Nagar junction to the proposed Chintalkunta metro station.

For under-construction flyovers and metro pillars, the engineering team proposed six metro stations to be slightly readjusted to access both sides of the national highway seamlessly.

For the 5 km Mailardevpally and new High Court spur line which starts at Mailardevpally junction, the metro alignment will be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar and then switch to the right side between the PVNR and Agriculture University flyover.