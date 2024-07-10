Real estate in Hyderabad sees surge in registrations

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in both plot and building registrations.

Due to the rise in registrations, the revenue received by the government has also increased.

Real estate in Hyderabad sees 12 pc rise in registrations

Between December 2023 and June 2024, the city saw 218,160 registrations. During the same period last year, there were 193,962 registrations.

In the case of flats, Hyderabad saw an increase from 5,411 registrations this year to 50,535 during the same period last year.

Also Read Raids on restaurants expand to Secunderabad beyond Hyderabad

The revenue received by the government jumped from Rs 4,429.23 crore between May 2023 and November 2023 to Rs 4,670.52 crore between December 2023 and June 2024.

Growth in BFSI sectors

Meanwhile, the real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a significant influx of major Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) organizations in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024). This trend marks a notable shift, positioning Hyderabad as a well-rounded business center beyond the technology and food sectors.

Several renowned BFSI names, including Cigna Healthcare, Lloyds Bank, Swiss Re, MetLife, DTCC, and Ameriprise, have established a presence in the city.

In H1 2024, the BFSI sector emerged as one of the top three occupiers of office space, capturing an impressive 30 pc market share, according to industry reports.