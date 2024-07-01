Engineer Rashid permitted to take oath as MP, court order on Tue

On Monday, the NIA's counsel said Rashid's oath taking be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 1st July 2024 1:01 pm IST
Delhi court fixes Er Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP on June 18
File - Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as MP on July 25. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the plea on Tuesday.

Rashid, the MP from Baramulla who has been arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. A special court here on June 22 had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

Also Read
Lodged in jail, Engineer Rashid forced to sit out oath ceremony of 18th Lok Sabha

On Monday, the NIA’s counsel said Rashid’s oath taking be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid must complete everything within a day.

MS Education Academy

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 1st July 2024 1:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button