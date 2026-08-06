NIA arrests most wanted accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one of its most wanted accused in the 2022 murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru, marking a significant breakthrough in the high-profile case. Umar Farooq M.R., who had been absconding for nearly four years, was arrested during a coordinated operation in Kochi, Kerala.

The NIA had declared Umar Farooq a most wanted accused and had issued a Red Corner Notice and a non-bailable warrant against him. The agency had also announced a reward of ₹4 lakh for information leading to his arrest. With this development, the total number of accused arrested in the case has increased to 25.

According to the NIA, Umar Farooq attended conspiracy meetings held before the murder and allegedly provided logistical support to the assailants, including arranging a motorcycle used in the crime. He is also accused of helping the main accused escape after the murder and attempting to destroy evidence. Investigators further alleged that he was involved in efforts to eliminate a key witness in the case.

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The agency believes Umar Farooq remained in hiding in Kochi with assistance from members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). His location was reportedly traced following the recent arrest and interrogation of two other accused, Naushad and Naseer, who allegedly revealed details about his hideout.

Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker from Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was hacked to death on July 26, 2022, while returning home after closing his poultry shop. The murder sparked statewide outrage, prompting the Union Government to transfer the investigation to the NIA in August 2022.

The NIA has alleged that leaders and members of the banned PFI conspired to execute the murder to spread fear and disturb communal harmony. The agency said efforts are continuing to trace the remaining absconding accused and complete the investigation.