NIA attaches property linked to Pakistani LeT terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Monday that it has attached a property in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district that was used to harbour Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

A press release by the agency said the NIA has attached a residential property at Khasra No. 315 in Village Danihama in the Hazratbal area of the district. The property belonging to accused Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas has been attached in case RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU, which relates to a cross-border terrorist conspiracy involving the proscribed terrorist organisation, LeT.

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The property was attached under Section 25 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, after obtaining the requisite prior approval of the Director General, NIA.

The investigation has established a direct nexus between the property and the terrorist conspiracy, as the premises were used for harbouring Pakistani terrorists and concealing incriminating material connected with the terror network.

The case was originally registered as FIR No. 24/2026 dated 31st March 2026 at Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar, and was subsequently taken over and re-registered by NIA.

The investigation has exposed a network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan-based LeT handlers to facilitate the infiltration, movement, shelter and logistical support of Pakistani terrorists for carrying out attacks against government establishments, security forces and civilians.

A search conducted on April 6 at the residential premises of Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, who were associated with LeT.

An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also recovered and seized from the premises.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had knowingly provided his residential premises as a safe haven for the terrorists and had allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities.

The investigation is continuing to identify and expose the complete terror-support network, including other overground workers (OGWs), facilitators and persons linked to the Pakistan-based handlers.