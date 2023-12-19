NIA chargesheets two in CPI (Maoist) terror financing network case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary charge sheet, adding two more accused individuals to the CPI (Maoist) terror financing network case.

The case pertains to the proscribed terror outfit’s attempts to revive Naxal activities in the Magadh region of Bihar, contributing to the dismantling of the terror infrastructure established by CPI (Maoist) for violent activities.

The charged individuals — Vijay Kumar Arya alias Vijay Arya alias Dilip and Anand Paswan alias Anandi Paswan, both residents of Bihar — face charges under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vijay faces additional charges under Section 120B read with sections 13, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, while Anand’s supplementary charges pertain to Section 39 of UA(P) Act and Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act.

The terror finance network was operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh Region of Bihar.

The NIA initiated the case suo moto on December 30, 2021, resulting in the arrest of five accused persons to date.

Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma, Abinav alias Gaurav, Anandi Paswan, and Vijay Kumar Arya have all been apprehended.

The first three were charged on January 20 and June 28 of this year.

The accused were involved in a criminal conspiracy, collecting funds for procuring arms, ammunition, and recruiting new cadres.

Investigations revealed Vijay Kumar Arya’s role as a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist), actively motivating former cadres and serving as a conduit between the outfit’s operatives and stakeholders in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Anand Paswan, former cadre, was found in possession of arms and ammunition.