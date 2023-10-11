NIA conducts raids in six states against banned PFI

Shaikh was an accused in the 2006 railway blasts case but a trial court acquitted him of all the charges.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:27 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations in six states in connection with a case related to creating a disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar last year, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case registered by Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022 against Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister’s visit, they said.

The federal probe agency carried out searches in states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
NIA files chargesheet against two for raising funds for TTP

An NIA team conducted searches at the home of Abdul Wahid Shaikh in the Vikhroli area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

Shaikh was an accused in the 2006 railway blasts case but a trial court acquitted him of all the charges.

Raids were also conducted in Tonk, Kota and Gangapur in Rajasthan and Hauz Kaji, Ballimaran, in the national capital.

In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the PFI for its alleged terror activities.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button