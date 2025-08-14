NIA nabs Hyderabad man in Bihar FICN case tied to Pakistan, Nepal syndicate

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in the 2024 Champaran (Bihar) fake currency seizure case, in which four others were chargesheeted the previous day.

Md. Fasi Uddin is directly involved in the case, involving a large syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal, NIA said.

Four others: Md. Nazar Saddam, Md. Waris, Md. Zakir Hushain, and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, Md. Fasi Uddin, all residents of Hyderabad, smuggled high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into India with the intent to damage the country’s financial stability, said a release from the NIA.

Fasi had paid cryptocurrency to Pakistan-based Salman Muhammed in exchange for FICN. He had also accompanied Md. Nazar Saddam to Raxaul in Bihar and Nepal on several occasions in connection with the smuggling of fake notes.

NIA has further found that Md. Fasi Uddin had visited Anantnag (J&K) to meet co-accused Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, who was providing funds for the procurement of FICN.

The NIA has been investigating the seizure of FICN with a face value of Rs 1,95,000 since December 2024 and is continuing efforts to uncover the syndicate’s other linkages.

