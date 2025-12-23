Mumbai: Nia Sharma, a fan favourite from the first two seasons of Laughter Chefs, has officially returned to Laughter Chefs Season 3. On December 22, 2025, the actress was spotted on the sets of the popular cooking-comedy reality show, sparking excitement among fans.

While Nia was a main contestant in the earlier seasons, she has joined season 3 as a special guest rather than a full-time participant. She visited the sets alongside Uorfi Javed to promote their upcoming reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6, which is set to premiere on January 9, 2026. Nia will be seen in the upcoming weekend episodes of Laughter Chefs 3.

In recent interviews, Nia clarified that she is unable to join the show as a wildcard contestant due to her busy filming schedule for Splitsvilla. However, she expressed her deep emotional connection to Laughter Chefs, calling it “her home.”

Nia Sharma per episode fees

As Nia gears up for her next reality show, fans are also curious about her remuneration. As of late 2025, Nia Sharma is among the highest-paid actresses on Indian television. For Laughter Chefs season 1 and 2, Nia reportedly charged between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh per episode for her appearance on this popular cooking-comedy show.

Nia Sharma (Instagram)

In daily soaps like Naagin 4, her per-episode fee was reportedly between Rs 40,000 and Rs 90,000, depending on the project and role.

About Laughter Chefs 3

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs season 3 has seen a few changes, with Arjun Bijlani temporarily stepping in as host for Bharti Singh, who is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child. The new season features popular celebrity pairings including Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, and Elvish Yadav with Isha Malviya.

Nia’s guest appearance has been eagerly awaited, especially by fans who missed her comic chemistry with Sudesh Lehri in the earlier seasons.