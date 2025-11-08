Nigerian national deported from Hyderabad over drug peddling

Hyderabad: A Nigerian man was deported for drug peddling Hyderabad on Friday, November 7. He had come to India on a business visa in 2012.

The accused was identified as 43-year-old Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro. He first came to Mumbai and initiated a garments business.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that his passport and visa had expired. Okoro frequently travelled between Bengaluru and Hyderabad and had been residing in India illegally. Moreover, he became involved in drug-peddling activities to earn money.

Further, while moving suspiciously in Asifnagar police limits, he was apprehended by the police.

Based on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) apprehended Okoro. He failed to explain the reason for his overstay in India. Upon conducting a thorough search, no drugs were found or seized from Okoro.

Further, with the cooperation of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), efforts were made to ascertain his true identity and verify the details of his passport and visa.

Both his visa and passport have since expired, and he has been overstaying in the country illegally without returning to Nigeria.

Moreover, it has been revealed that he is involved in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money and is leading a lavish lifestyle from the proceeds of such illegal activities.

The H-NEW, with assistance from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), completed the deportation process of Okoro to his native country, as it was assessed that his continued stay in India would likely lead to further involvement in drug-peddling activities.

H-NEW coordinated with the FRRO Office and successfully deported the said foreign national to his country of origin, a press release informed.