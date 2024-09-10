Nigerian national held for ‘drug peddling’ in Hyderabad deported

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national was deported by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), on suspicion of being involved in drug peddling, on Saturday, September 7.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Ikeji Innocent Nduka, who arrived in Mumbai in 2009 on a medical visa and moved to Chennai in 2014 where he operated a garments business for four years.

In May 2024 Nduka arrived in Hyderabad and engaged in illegal activities before being apprehended in Panjagutta. During the inquiry, he admitted to overstaying his visa in India.

Nduka kept his identity hidden under a fake name to avoid legal issues and travel to Nigeria without any hurdles.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man held for locking Instagram friend in hotel room

A movement restriction order was obtained from the FRRO Hyderabad to deport him to his country and he was kept in the detention centre, in Hyderabad. An emergency travel document was also secured from the Nigerian high commission in New Delhi to facilitate his return to Nigeria.

An exit permit was obtained from the FRRO Hyderabad to deport Nduka to Nigeria. He was deported to Nigeria from Chhatrapati Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.