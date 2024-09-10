Hyderabad: Man held for locking Instagram friend in hotel room

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police on Monday, September 9, arrested a man for kidnapping a 20-year-old girl and locking her up in a hotel room.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Krishna Chaitanya. The girl, a resident of Bhainsa became an acquaintance with the suspect, who hails from Gadwal, on a social media platform.

A few days ago, the accused called the girl on the pretext of meeting her and allegedly locked her in a hotel room at Narayanguda for 20 days.

The girl was rescued on Saturday and the suspect was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS at Narayanaguda police station.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint with “SHE Teams” Hyderabad, stating that their daughter had called them and informed that she had been trapped by an online friend through a social media platform, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes & Women Safety-Hyderabad) D Kavitha said.

The victim said the accused threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and she had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days by him, police said, adding that she shared her current location with her parents via an instant messaging app.

The SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanaguda, rescued her and handed her over to her parents, police said.