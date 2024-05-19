Night skies of Spain, Portugal lit up by blue meteoroid 

The skies of Spain and Portugal lit up with a giant light causing a mesmerising effect to locals. The event was captured and social media are terming it as the shiny blue meteoroid.

Now trending on X, many X users described the moment of witnessing as a “dart into the night sky for hundreds of kilometers.”

“Early reports claim that the blue flash could be seen darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometers. At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it hit the Earth’s surface however some reports say it may have fallen near the town of Castro Daire. Other reports say it was closer to Pinheiro,” wrote an American citizen, Collin Rugg, on X.

JUST IN: Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal.



This is insane.



Early reports claim that the blue flash could be seen darting through the night sky for hundreds of kilometers.



At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it hit the Earth’s surface however some… pic.twitter.com/PNMs2CDkW9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

Another video showed a better side of the meteoroid.

Meteor spotted in the skies over Spain and Portugal.



So friggin cool!! pic.twitter.com/c5cRZVxh7D — Good Guy (Rajasthan Royals Parivar) (@gooljaar) May 19, 2024

One X user wrote, “What a sight to behold, truly! Marvelous.” While another said, “That’s crazy! Mad props to the person that was able to get this footage!”

According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere (or that of another planet, like Mars) at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. Meteoroids, rocks in space, range in size from dust grains to small asteroids.