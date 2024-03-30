Nikah on Pakistani dramas valid in real life, says Muslim cleric, stirs row

A Pakistani religious cleric’s statement that Nikah of Pakistani actors in dramas or serials is valid in real life has stirred a row and widespread debate on debate social media.
His statement has garnered mixed reactions from the audience, where some have expressed shock and are posing serious and important questions, while others celebrated and congratulated their favourite on-screen couples from Pakistani dramas or serials on their “marriage”.
The statement of the cleric caught the attention of actors and personalities in the Pakistani industry who have commented on the issue.
Nadia Hussain, an accomplished model and Pakistani actor, expressed her concerns over the statement and argued that nikah, or Islamic marriages, in television dramas, are entirely fictionalized and bear little resemblance to the actual Islamic marriage customs.
She further highlighted that those scenes are often depicted with fake names, witnesses, and signatures and don’t provide an accurate representation of the Islamic wedding ceremony.
X user congratulates favourite Pakistani drama couple Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan
Meanwhile, a social media user who was amused by the statement of the religious scholar, on Nikah in Pakistani dramas, congratulated Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan and joked about their alleged real-life marriage.
Here are a few other reactions on social media:
Several actors have shot Nikah scenes for Pakistani dramas over the years and the statement has caused a stir in the industry.