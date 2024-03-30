Nikah on Pakistani dramas valid in real life, says Muslim cleric, stirs row

A Pakistani religious cleric’s statement that Nikah of Pakistani actors in dramas or serials is valid in real life has stirred a row and widespread debate on debate social media.

His statement has garnered mixed reactions from the audience, where some have expressed shock and are posing serious and important questions, while others celebrated and congratulated their favourite on-screen couples from Pakistani dramas or serials on their “marriage”.

The statement of the cleric caught the attention of actors and personalities in the Pakistani industry who have commented on the issue.

Nadia Hussain, an accomplished model and Pakistani actor, expressed her concerns over the statement and argued that nikah, or Islamic marriages, in television dramas, are entirely fictionalized and bear little resemblance to the actual Islamic marriage customs.

She further highlighted that those scenes are often depicted with fake names, witnesses, and signatures and don’t provide an accurate representation of the Islamic wedding ceremony.

X user congratulates favourite Pakistani drama couple Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan

Meanwhile, a social media user who was amused by the statement of the religious scholar, on Nikah in Pakistani dramas, congratulated Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan and joked about their alleged real-life marriage.

According to these Hanafi Maulvis and Hanafi school of thought – if two actors do a scene of Nikkah in drama or films – their marriage will commence in reality.



Fawad Khan and @TheMahiraKhan, Mubarak ho. Allah jori salamat rakhay.



When the world sees this filth in Muslim… pic.twitter.com/RrEdT9wUrH — Ali Raza (@shezanmango) March 25, 2024

These TV channels deserve an award for showcasing the 'best of the worst' molvis! Unbelievable🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FDy5w2rNPj — Mona Farooq Ahmad (@MonaChaudhryy) March 26, 2024

Here are a few other reactions on social media:

If we sign off pakistan’s foreign loans in one of these films or dramas, it’s really over for imf https://t.co/au4IwuWaFO — Urooj Mansab Khan (@UroojMK) March 28, 2024

No neeyat and fake names, but a real nikkah? These TV maulvis need to stop making a mockery of religion. 😭 https://t.co/7WOHnd70bv — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) March 26, 2024

Tu sir wo jo bachy bachpan mein ghr ghr khelty thy ? Unka kya hoga https://t.co/SZQstzwmcS — Wings Commander Ramay (@AneeqShafqat) March 26, 2024

I am legit concerned about the mental health of people who actually take time out to watch these people on TV and follow them. https://t.co/pxZ4Z7XdRE — the rainbow…. (@Vengeancerainbw) March 26, 2024

guess who's the hubby of 4+ ladies now https://t.co/EgUyCZsEw7 pic.twitter.com/Mvucj7EE5D — adaaaaaa (in my JAMEEL Wahaj era✨) (@_styles_25) March 26, 2024

Attention all men and women looking for rishta, fire rishta aunty and start looking for a role in drama! Not only you will get married, production house will pay for everything 🥳 https://t.co/jsKRwrzOkI — AHaleem (@asimahaleem) March 28, 2024

Several actors have shot Nikah scenes for Pakistani dramas over the years and the statement has caused a stir in the industry.