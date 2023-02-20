Nikki murder case: Initial plan was to show murder as road accident, claims Sahil

New Delhi: Nikki Yadav’s live-in partner Sahil Gehlot during interrogation has claimed that his initial plan was to show the murder as a road accident, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

Sahil further claimed that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car. However the plan could not be executed and he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat, the police sources added.

Notably, Sahil’s police remand ends today. He is the prime accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Delhi’s Dwarka court on Friday granted two-days’ police remand of five the accused.

Delhi Police earlier told ANI that the Crime Branch had arrested five persons, including Sahil’s father Virendra in connection with the case on charges of helping his son in the “conspiracy”.

Sahil’s father, Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh were arrested by Crime Branch.

According to police sources, Sahil’s father Virender expressed no remorse and had no qualms during the course of the interrogation.

Sahil’s father Birender already has a crime branch and a murder case against him.

According to police sources, the father knew everything before Nikki Yadav was murdered and he supported Sahil.

Virendra apparently told the police that they had to get Nikki out of the way by any means, the sources added.

Among the arrested persons, Naveen– a cousin of the prime accused– is a Delhi Police Constable, who accompanied Sahil in hatching the conspiracy.

The five persons have been booked under sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence of Offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police sources, Naveen was the first person Sahil informed about killing Nikki. After killing Nikki, Sahil reached directly to his dhaba. All the accused were involved in putting the body in the refrigerator in his family dhaba in Mitraon village and started preparations for its whereabouts after marriage.

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by Sahil after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman.