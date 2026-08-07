Niloufer Hospital staffer sacked for selling government medicines

Hyderabad: Telangana Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani on Thursday, August 6, dismissed a staff member from Niloufer Hospital for allegedly selling medicines from the government hospital to private medical shops.

Following an NTV news report on the alleged corruption, the DME constituted a committee to investigate the matter. Based on the committee’s findings, the accused, S Manjula, was dismissed from patient care services.

Addressing the media, the DME said, “The government has taken this incident very seriously. There are some lapses in the administration, and the administrators have been asked to take their responsibilities seriously.”

She said that there had been a few “stray” incidents at the hospital. Vani said that Manjula is currently absconding and that the hospital superintendent and resident medical officer had issued her termination letter on Wednesday, August 6.

The DME said, “We will investigate which medical store the drugs were supplied to and file a police complaint against Manjula. We will also inform the Drug Controller regarding the incident.”

Vani also said that there were some irregularities in the registers maintained for sanitation and security staff. The DME directed the hospital authorities to rectify them within a week, failing which action would be taken against them.