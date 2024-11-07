Nimrat Kaur indirectly confirms her relationship status

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has found herself at the center of controversy, with rumors circulating about her involvement in the alleged breakup of Bollywood’s power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The speculation began when the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, sparking rumors about their marriage facing trouble. Among these rumors, claims of an alleged affair between Abhishek and Nimrat were highlighted as one of the reasons behind their rumored separation.

Despite the relentless trolling and speculation, Nimrat has remained largely unfazed by the gossip. The actress, known for her role in Dasvi, indirectly addressed the issue during a recent appearance at the screening of Citadel Honey Bunny in Mumbai.

In an interview with Zoom, Nimrat subtly nodded in agreement when the topic of being single came up, which led many to believe that she had indirectly confirmed her single status. The actress did not elaborate further, leaving her response open to interpretation.

She even went on to give some tips to single women and also spoke about her solo trip plans.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Bachchan family dismissed the rumors, stating, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumors.” The source added that while Abhishek Bachchan has chosen to stay silent on the matter, it is because he is advised to avoid further controversy during this time. The insider also expressed curiosity about why Nimrat has not issued a formal denial, suggesting that the entire issue is being blown out of proportion.

While these rumors continue to swirl, both Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have yet to address the situation publicly, leaving fans and media to speculate about the truth behind the headlines.