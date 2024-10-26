Nimrat Kaur responds to rumors linking her to Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the spotlight due to rumors of a relationship with her Dasvi co-star, Abhishek Bachchan recently. Alongside addressing these speculations, she also celebrated a meaningful family moment: unveiling a statue honoring her late father, Major Bhupendra Singh.

Nimrat on the Dating Rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Social media has been buzzing with talk about a rumored relationship between Nimrat and Abhishek Bachchan. Some even suggested this might have impacted Abhishek’s marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

Responding to the rumors, Nimrat said, “I could do anything and people would still say what they want. There’s no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work.” Nimrat made it clear that her personal life is private, and she wants to focus on her career.

The rumors grew when an old interview clip surfaced, showing Nimrat joking about marriages during a promotion for Dasvi. However, her recent comments show that she’s choosing to ignore the rumors and concentrate on her work.

Honoring Her Father: Major Bhupendra Singh

In a heartfelt moment for Nimrat and her family, a statue of her late father, Major Bhupendra Singh, was unveiled in his hometown of Sri Ganganagar. Nimrat shared, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a family dream for a long time.” Remembering her father, she explained that he raised her “like a son,” instilling values of strength, resilience, and courage.

Major Singh was a Shaurya Chakra recipient who tragically lost his life in 1994. Nimrat expressed how much his memory inspires her daily, saying, “He was truly the hero of my life. His sacrifices should never fade away.”

Nimrat and Abhishek both have exciting projects coming up. Nimrat is set to star in Section 84 with Amitabh Bachchan, Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, and a new TV series, The Legacy of the Raisingghs – Kull.