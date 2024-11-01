NIMS Hyderabad to offer free plastic surgery for children

NIMS is conducting a screening camp from November 1 until November 9 to evaluate pediatric plastic surgery needs after which selected children will receive free plastic surgery.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st November 2024 8:00 pm IST
NIMS Hyderabad to offer free plastic surgery for children
Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is conducting a screening camp until November 9 to evaluate pediatric plastic surgery needs. The camp, which began on Friday, November 1 aims to provide free surgeries to selected children on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The conditions eligible for assessment include cleft lip, craniofacial anomalies, congenital hand deformities, obstetric brachial plexus injury (OBPI), post-burn and post-trauma deformities, vascular anomalies, and other deformities affecting children aged 12-14 years.

Priority will be given to children from economically disadvantaged families.

Also Read
Hyderabad: NIMS launches robotic surgery system worth Rs 35 cr

Parents and guardians who are seeking treatment for their children must register at the plastic surgery outpatient department. Treatment plans and management will be determined during the camp’s operating hours, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st November 2024 8:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button