NIMS Hyderabad to offer free plastic surgery for children

Hyderabad: The department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is conducting a screening camp until November 9 to evaluate pediatric plastic surgery needs. The camp, which began on Friday, November 1 aims to provide free surgeries to selected children on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The conditions eligible for assessment include cleft lip, craniofacial anomalies, congenital hand deformities, obstetric brachial plexus injury (OBPI), post-burn and post-trauma deformities, vascular anomalies, and other deformities affecting children aged 12-14 years.

Priority will be given to children from economically disadvantaged families.

Parents and guardians who are seeking treatment for their children must register at the plastic surgery outpatient department. Treatment plans and management will be determined during the camp’s operating hours, from 9 am to 2 pm.