9 soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2023 9:53 pm IST
Telangana: Two killed in car-autorickshaw collision in Khammam
Representative Image

Leh: Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

MS Education Academy

A police team rushed to the spot and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be “critical”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2023 9:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button