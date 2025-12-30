Nirmal mandal surveyor in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 15K bribe

The officer had previously accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe and was caught accepting the remaining Rs 7,500.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:58 pm IST
Image shows two people sitting on chairs with cash and bottles with pink liquid in front of them.
Nirmal mandal surveyor and his assistant arrested by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, December 30, arrested a Mandal Surveyor from Nirmal district for allegedly demanding a Rs 15,000 bribe.

Advertisement

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, N Bala Krishna Varma, had demanded the bribe for demarcating land belonging to the complainant’s father-in-law and handing over the Panchanama.

The officer had previously accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe and was caught accepting the remaining Rs 7,500 (reduced on the complainant’s request) through his private assistant Pola Nagaraju, who was also arrested by the ACB.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Both the accused will be produced before a special court in Karimnagar.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button