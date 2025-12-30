Nirmal mandal surveyor in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, December 30, arrested a Mandal Surveyor from Nirmal district for allegedly demanding a Rs 15,000 bribe.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer, N Bala Krishna Varma, had demanded the bribe for demarcating land belonging to the complainant’s father-in-law and handing over the Panchanama.

The officer had previously accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe and was caught accepting the remaining Rs 7,500 (reduced on the complainant’s request) through his private assistant Pola Nagaraju, who was also arrested by the ACB.

Both the accused will be produced before a special court in Karimnagar.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).